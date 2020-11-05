'Much bigger' — Zoo's second holiday lights display larger than last year

A year ago, the Lincoln Children’s Zoo ran a mile of extension cords and strung up 200,000 Christmas lights for its first Zoo Lights display.

This year, it's not even sure how many bulbs it's using. But so many it had to find offsite storage space to keep them all.

“We have a lot more, but we don’t have a number,” spokeswoman Sarah Wood said Wednesday. “It went much bigger.”

Installation crews have been busy since August, getting ready to light up the train, trees, pathways, animal cutouts and other decorations for the late-November and December display.

This time, they’re also illuminating the zoo’s latest expansion area — home to cheetahs and giant anteaters — and the entire railroad route, or about 20% more ground, Wood said.

The zoo launched the display last year, its first functioning winter after a half-century of closing for the season. It called it one of the Midwest’s biggest Christmas light displays, and thousands of people came.

This winter, despite the bigger display and added light shows, the zoo was forced to include some coronavirus-related restrictions: