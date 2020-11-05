'Much bigger' — Lincoln zoo's second holiday lights display larger than last year

A year ago, the Lincoln Children’s Zoo ran a mile of extension cords and strung up 200,000 Christmas lights for its first Zoo Lights display.
This year, it's not even sure how many bulbs it's using. But so many it had to find offsite storage space to keep them all.
“We have a lot more, but we don’t have a number,” spokeswoman Sarah Wood said Wednesday. “It went much bigger.”
Installation crews have been busy since August, getting ready to light up the train, trees, pathways, animal cutouts and other decorations for the late-November and December display.
This time, they’re also illuminating the zoo’s latest expansion area — home to cheetahs and giant anteaters — and the entire railroad route, or about 20% more ground, Wood said.
The zoo launched the display last year, its first functioning winter after a half-century of closing for the season. It called it one of the Midwest’s biggest Christmas light displays, and thousands of people came.
This winter, despite the bigger display and added light shows, the zoo was forced to include some coronavirus-related restrictions:
* It’s a timed-ticket entry, allowing a limited number of guests through the gates every 15 minutes. The zoo is still working with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to determine its maximum capacity, Wood said.
* Groups are limited to eight people, with the exception of large, immediate families. Guests should remain in their cars until their entry times.
What's new at Lincoln zoo? Avocado-loving anteaters, an abstract elephant and the fastest show on four legs
* Reserve tickets at lincolnzoo.org. The zoo will accept credit and debit cards only, not cash.
* Guests 5 and older must wear masks; those 60 and over — or at higher risk of getting COVID-19 — should not attend.
* Visual markers and physical barriers will remind guests to socially distance and create a one-way traffic flow.
* The zoo will sanitize the train between rides, and hand sanitizer will be available to guests throughout the zoo.
* Staff and volunteers will wear masks and gloves and have their temperatures taken before each event.
Zoo Lights Powered by LES
* Nov. 27 to Dec. 30 (closed Dec. 24, 25)
* Zoo members have early ticket access Nov. 9-11
* Nonmembers can buy tickets starting Nov. 12
* Prices: $10.95 for members; $13.95 for nonmembers
* VIP package: $19.95 for members; $22.95 for nonmembers. (Includes train ride, cocoa mug and 3D glasses
* Details and tickets: lincolnzoo.org
Photos: Lincoln Children's Zoo through the years
