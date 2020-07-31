'Mamma Mia Reunion' is next LCP parking lot play

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Mamma Mia Reunion" will be the next play performed in the parking lot at Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St.

The play, which features Julie Enersen, Paul Rhian and Colleen Bade, will start at 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Aug. 3-5. Watch from the safety of your car and listen to the performance via FM radio.

For more information and to reserve tickets, go to lincolnplayhouse.com, call 402-489-7529 or email patronservices@lincolnplayhouse.com. The playhouse lobby remains closed at this time.

