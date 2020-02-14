LSO to present family concert 'The Composer is Dead'

Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra will return to O’Donnell Auditorium at Nebraska Wesleyan University for its family series performance, "The Composer is Dead," at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.

LSO will present the concert based on the children’s book of the same title by Lemony Snicket, best known for his "Series of Unfortunate Events." The program features guest actor William Shomos, who is the Richard H. Larson Distinguished Professor of Music and Director of Opera at UNL's Glenn Korff School of Music, as the inspector who leads the audience as they interview every section of the orchestra to solve a musical mystery.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Also in this concert, LSO will perform selections from Stravinsky’s suite from his first ballet, "The Firebird."

This all-ages, family-friendly concert will be preceded by family activities starting at 1 p.m. in the lobby areas of the Rogers Fine Arts Center at Nebraska Wesleyan, 50th and Huntington Avenue. Dietze Music and Lincoln Suzuki Studios will sponsor an instrument petting zoo, and families can also enjoy a photo booth provided by JamesAnn Photography. Face-painting and arts and crafts will be provided by Lincoln’s Macaroni Kids and The Capital Humane Society. Children can compose their own music at a table sponsored by the Lincoln Children’s Museum.