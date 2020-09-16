Downtown YMCA still closed as organization struggles with membership losses

"We really are trying to stabilize financially," Bettin said, noting that the Y was not able to qualify for a Paycheck Protection Program loan because it has too many employees.

The Y's Cooper, Copple, Fallbrook and Northeast locations offer a lot more classes and activities than the downtown location, which relies heavily on membership fees, Bettin said.

Because there are so few people downtown these days, it's not financially feasible to have the YMCA there open.

Todd Ogden, president and CEO of the Downtown Lincoln Association, said its most recent survey of downtown businesses showed that about 65% of their employees are still working at home. While some of those businesses plan to bring workers back in the next couple of months, others plan to wait until after the first of the year.

"Downtown, from an employee standpoint, is a lot quieter," said Ogden, who is a member of the YMCA's board of directors.

"It's been tough for the Y," he said. "I'm really hoping the downtown branch can open sooner rather than later."

Bettin said she doesn't know when that will be, but there is no consideration being given to closing the location permanently.