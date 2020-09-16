Downtown Lincoln YMCA still closed as organization struggles with membership losses

An email that went out this week to employees of the Downtown YMCA raised concerns that it might be closing permanently, but the head of the organization says that's not the case.
The email to employees told them the number of people working downtown is still very limited because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the YMCA branch at 11th and P streets "will continue to remain closed."
"Because we do not know when or if we will return to normal operations Downtown, we are ending your employment and our records will reflect your employment end date as September 16, 2020," the email said.
Barb Bettin, president and CEO of the YMCA of Lincoln, said the email went only to furloughed employees who haven't been called back to work and was really just a "best practice" for legal and human resources reasons.
But Bettin did say that there is no timetable for reopening the downtown location.
"The facility remains temporarily closed, and the board is evaluating that decision month by month," she said.
The YMCA's other four Lincoln locations reopened in May after being closed for a little more than two months, and Bettin said the organization is at about 60% of its pre-pandemic membership numbers.
Numbers for youth sports also are down significantly, she said, with about 50%-75% of normal participation this fall.
"We really are trying to stabilize financially," Bettin said, noting that the Y was not able to qualify for a Paycheck Protection Program loan because it has too many employees.
The Y's Cooper, Copple, Fallbrook and Northeast locations offer a lot more classes and activities than the downtown location, which relies heavily on membership fees, Bettin said.
Because there are so few people downtown these days, it's not financially feasible to have the YMCA there open.
Todd Ogden, president and CEO of the Downtown Lincoln Association, said its most recent survey of downtown businesses showed that about 65% of their employees are still working at home. While some of those businesses plan to bring workers back in the next couple of months, others plan to wait until after the first of the year.
"Downtown, from an employee standpoint, is a lot quieter," said Ogden, who is a member of the YMCA's board of directors.
"It's been tough for the Y," he said. "I'm really hoping the downtown branch can open sooner rather than later."
Bettin said she doesn't know when that will be, but there is no consideration being given to closing the location permanently.
Long-term plans could include looking at a different location or changing the services available, she said, but the Y has been in downtown Lincoln for 150 years and has no plans to leave.
"We are committed to continuing to serve the downtown area," she said.
Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic
TikTok Takeover, 8.20
Weeping Water vs. Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan, 8.18
City Council, 8.17
Feature Photo, 8.17
Abortion bill signing 8.15
Dr. Deborah Birx Press Conference, 8.14
Lincoln Southwest second day of school
Scott Middle School, 8.14
First day of middle school
Ukulele Class, 8.12
LGBTQ+ Rally, 8.12
First day of school
LPS Protest, 8.11
Pius X volleyball practice, 8.10
Lincoln mile 8.9
Madsen's
Flower shop 8.7
City Council BLM protest 8.3
LPS Protest
Beach Boys, 8.2
Rally and hearing 7.31
Mask Video DeLones
Legislature 7.30
Lincoln High School readiness days
Lancaster County Super Fair, 7.30.20
LPS board meeting
Meatpacking workers rally
Legislature
Steve Warren football camp, 7.25
Lincoln Northeast graduation 7.24
Gov. Ricketts address Legislature
Drive-thru Bible School 7.23
Jordan Larson volleyball camp, 7.22
Mask
Legislature resumes
Harmony Explosion camp
LPS virus teachers
UNL spacing
COVID-19 testing
Shrine Bowl, 7.11
Make A Wish
Community Garden
Girls basketball
Masked Archie the Mammoth
First Jury Trial in Four Months
Lincoln Children's Museum Reopening
Community Learning Center
Lincoln Community Playhouse
The Kindler Hotel
City Council
Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert
Stand in For Lincoln
Night Court
Chalk Art
Push for Peace
Naturalization ceremony
Urban Air Adventure Park
Juneteenth
Art Alley at Lux Center for the Arts
Gere Branch Library
Yia Yia's
Music on the Move
Pool Reopenings
Judiciary Committee
Eagle Raceway
Bars Opening in Lincoln
LPS Teachers Retirement
Test Nebraska
Holmes Lake Manor Horse Visit
Michener
Memorial Day Weekend
Lancaster County Courthouse
Campgrounds
Church Social Distancing
Boys and Girls Club food distribution
Children of Smithfield
Farmers Market
Parkview Christian Teacher Appreciation Day
Signs on South 16th
Election Day
Lincoln reopening
Mother's Day
Reopening Hair Salon
Corona Cruz
Lincoln Christian 2020 Seniors
Test Nebraska site
Selfie wall
Drive-Thru Career Fair
Super Saver
Center for People In Need food distribution
Marathon void
Art walk
Gateway Mall
Drive-through parade
Former Cop Birthday Drive-by
Masks For Truckers
Hero Signs
Puzzles
Sunken Gardens
O Street cruising
Billy's takeout
BikeLNK disinfecting
Bryan Mobile Testing
Teacher and Staff Parade
Thank you!!!
91-year-old released
Air and Army National Guard COVID-19 testing
Food Bank
Thank you
Thanks to LJS
Spring Game Emptiness
Grata Bar & Lounge
Thank You
Eagle with PPE
Football Stadium
COVID-19 State Employee Union
1867 Bar
Herbie Husker Runzas
Playgrounds closed
Virtual City Council
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt
Watch: Lincoln neighbors sing 'The Old Rugged Cross'
Good Friday Music
Masks on a walk
Peter Pan Park
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
COVID-19 Workplace Safety
Watch: Steffany Lien twirls at birthday party
Capitol walk
Shirts for FEMA
Saro Cider mural
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
No fun here
Wildlife Safari Park
Inverse Parade
Essential workers
Haymarket
Empty downtown
First Friday-Kiechel Fine Art
Nursing Home Horses
Tower Square sign
Noyes Art Gallery
Free ice cream
Chalk art
Billboard
Coronavirus Testing CHI
Free lunch for truckers
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
DoorDash
FoodNet
Le Quartier
Restaurant takeout and delivery
StarTran Ridership
Barber Shop Restrictions
BigShots
SCC donation
Virus Nursing Homes
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Protest
Legislature virus
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Computer monitors
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Joyo Theatre
Bourbon Theatre
Russ's Market
Playing with kids
The Bike Rack sign
St. Patrick's Day
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
LPS Chromebook pickup
UNL Moving Out
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.