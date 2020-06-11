City of Lincoln pools set to debut for summer season with recognition 'this is not a normal summer'

Poolgoers will pay $2 per session and must sign in so they could be contacted in case of a coronavirus exposure. Everyone must wear face coverings while waiting to check in and must shower in their swimsuit before entering the pool deck, according to the rules.

Sessions begin at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., and patrons must clear out once a session ends. It is possible to attend multiple sessions.

At each pool, a family swim session will be scheduled at 6 p.m. on varying days of the week. Cost per family is $5.

City pools will not be available for private party rentals in 2020. Star City Shores, along with the city's University Place, Highlands and Eden pools, will remain closed this season.

At the pools opening Monday, guests should pack water bottles since fountains are closed, and no vending machines or concessions will be offered.

Families will get wristbands to note they came together and help pool staff identify groups, Lewis said.

Pool deck chairs will be spaced apart, but guests can bring their own.

Slides and diving boards will be open, but basketball hoops will be blocked off, and pool staff ask that guests not share supplies like goggles or fins, she said.