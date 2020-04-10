Children’s Museum to host encore of Inverse Parade On P

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hundreds of cars lined P Street from 10th to 16th streets and wrapped around other downtown Lincoln blocks to take multiple passes at a route lined by popular superheros and local mascots. Kids waved, friendly horns honked and parents yelled “thank-yous” from their front seats. This was the scene last Saturday at the Lincoln Children’s Museum “Inverse Parade On P.”

“We have received a ton of messages from caregivers saying how great it was to be able to get their kids out of the house for safe, distanced socializing in a way that was fun and unique,” said Museum Executive Director Tara Knuth. “Many said their kids kept asking for ‘one more time,’ so around the blocks they would go for another pass. We’re so proud to have been the source of smiles, laughter and community support during this time.”

With the number of cars attending last week, the museum knows not everyone had a chance to see the characters, so museum staff members are planning an encore offering of their Inverse Parade On P for today, April 8, from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be a few of the same characters as well as some new ones (watch out for a big bunny -- rumor has it there may be one hopping by).