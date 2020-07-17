Camp At Home Nebraska winner announced

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carey Hofmeister and her family soon will be re-creating their Camp at Home Nebraska adventure during a free three-night camping stay at a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission state park or recreation area.

The family was randomly selected from more than 360 participants in the social media challenge issued by the Commission during the height of the coronavirus closures across the state. Outdoor-lovers were encouraged to look to their own home or backyard as the ultimate outdoor getaway.

Creativity was not an issue. Game and Parks fans submitted dozens of photos of tents pitched in their backyards, basements or living rooms; recreation vehicle “getaways” on the front driveway; firepit-roasted and microwaved s’mores; tinfoil dinners cooked on the grill; and yard games galore.

Hofmeister and her children set up camp in May and submitted their photos to the Game and Parks Instagram.

“When hot days lead to cool nights, it’s the perfect camping weather,” the Ashland woman wrote. “The girls set the tents up in the backyard. If the tent bed gets too lumpy, there’s a cozy one inside not too far away. Perfect scenario for Mom since I got talked into sleeping with a little fella.