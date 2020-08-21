2020 Hub & Soul music series begins Aug. 27

The second annual Hub & Soul music series will begin its six-week outdoor music series Thursday, Aug. 27 at Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets.
Presented by Cornhusker Bank, Hub & Soul will take place on consecutive Thursdays from Aug. 27-Oct. 1, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Union Plaza Amphitheater, next to the Jayne Snyder Trails Center and hub for Lincoln’s 134-mile trails network. The free community event is designed for people of all ages and backgrounds to celebrate local music, food and Lincoln’s parks.
Bolstered by last year’s successful inaugural series, Hub & Soul will take on a different look this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers are following a Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) approved safety plan.
“People are looking for safe ways to enjoy live music, and our team is doing everything it can to ensure a safe environment," said Susan Larson Rodenburg, who organizes the event with Doug Dittman, owner of the Hub Café, with support from the Lincoln Parks Foundation and the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department.
"We will limit capacity in accordance to the LLCHD’s COVID dial," she explained. "Due to the fact this is held outdoors at beautiful Union Plaza, people will have plenty of space to spread out and feel safe.”
The 2020 series will feature two bands each week, representing a variety of music genres, including soul, blues, reggae, folk, Americana, funk, African and Latin. Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal and Emily Bass will open on Aug. 27. A full lineup can be found at www.hubandsoul.com.
While Hub & Soul is free, patrons can purchase local food prepared by The Hub Café, as well as local craft beer, hard cider and beverages. All freewill donations will be given to the Great Plains Trails Network.
In addition to presenting sponsor Cornhusker Bank, 2020 Hub & Soul sponsors include The Hub Café, Lincoln Parks Foundation, Cycle Works, Moose’s Tooth, Ameritas, Assurity, Rich Rodenburg and Kim Soucie of Coldwell Banker-NHS Real Estate, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company-David L. Darlington, KZUM Radio, Eagle Printing and Sign, and Eleanor Creative.
The series is part of the Party in the Parks program sponsored by the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department.
For more information, visit www.hubandsoul.com or contact Susan Larson Rodenburg at 402-440-3227 or Susan@SLRCommunications.com.
