2020 Hub & Soul music series begins Aug. 27

The second annual Hub & Soul music series will begin its six-week outdoor music series Thursday, Aug. 27 at Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets.

Presented by Cornhusker Bank, Hub & Soul will take place on consecutive Thursdays from Aug. 27-Oct. 1, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Union Plaza Amphitheater, next to the Jayne Snyder Trails Center and hub for Lincoln’s 134-mile trails network. The free community event is designed for people of all ages and backgrounds to celebrate local music, food and Lincoln’s parks.

Bolstered by last year’s successful inaugural series, Hub & Soul will take on a different look this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers are following a Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) approved safety plan.

“People are looking for safe ways to enjoy live music, and our team is doing everything it can to ensure a safe environment," said Susan Larson Rodenburg, who organizes the event with Doug Dittman, owner of the Hub Café, with support from the Lincoln Parks Foundation and the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department.

"We will limit capacity in accordance to the LLCHD’s COVID dial," she explained. "Due to the fact this is held outdoors at beautiful Union Plaza, people will have plenty of space to spread out and feel safe.”