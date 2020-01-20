Dad makes video of his son ice skating the streets of Lincoln

The Air Park resident's son got out on Northwest 55th Street with his skates on and seemed to glide around the neighborhood as effortlessly as he would on an ice rink.

"It is Sunday. I believe we're what, two days after the storm now?" Keifer said the city still hadn't made it out to put sand/salt on the street. "It seems like the only streets they've hit have been the bus routes, even though there's not going to be any buses that run till Tuesday."