City of Lincoln closes off park playgrounds with fencing

Lincoln Parks and Recreation staff have cordoned off park playground equipment with construction fencing and removed swings from swingset frames to keep children from playing on them during the pandemic, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Friday.

Last month, the parks department closed playgrounds, but opted to use only signage to announce the closures.

But Gaylor Baird said Thursday the department was concerned some children didn't heed the message, and out of concern the equipment can't be regularly disinfected, parks department officials decided to further restrict access to play areas.

Fencing off some playgrounds began in larger parks, and the work should be completed Friday, the mayor said.

Parks and trails otherwise remain open to the public though city officials expect people to maintain proper physical distances from each other.

Ballfields at parks have also been closed off after the city fielded complaints of sports team practices being held during the pandemic.

Park and trail restrooms and water fountains are closed, and parks staff are not servicing the areas, so parkgoers should take their trash with them and pack water and hand sanitizer for trips to the parks.