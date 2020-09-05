Benches, signs and shared trails: City of Lincoln seeks input on Wilderness Park changes

“The trails are going to stay where they are and look pretty much the way they do now,” Hartzell said.

But the department will focus on improving what’s already there, Hartzell said, including:

Trailheads — Expect to see more amenities at the eight trailheads, such as benches, the possibility of grills, and informational kiosks with trail maps, rules and mini-history lessons.

Navigational signs throughout the park — The city is considering several options for trail signs; the simplest would identify the trail; others could show the distance to the next intersection or trailhead.

New trail uses — Most of the park’s trail system is user-specific — hiker-only, biker-only, horse-only — with only a few shared stretches. The city is looking at three trail options: keep it that way; open them all to all users, though that would require some stream crossings to be upgraded to accommodate horses; or open most to all users but designate one for hikers and bikers only, for users who are wary of horses.

The last two options would immediately open more of the trail to more users, in some cases tripling the distances available.