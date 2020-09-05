 Skip to main content
Benches, signs and shared trails: City of Lincoln seeks input on Wilderness Park changes
Benches, signs and shared trails: City of Lincoln seeks input on Wilderness Park changes

Wilderness Park

Cleome Mullison with the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department cuts brush along a Wilderness Park trail near Pioneers Boulevard.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

The city of Lincoln wants to give its wildest park a mild makeover, and it needs your help.

The Parks and Recreation Department isn’t planning major changes to 1,500-acre Wilderness Park, which skirts the southwest side of the city, but expect to see the possibility of improved trailheads, upgraded signs and new rules governing its 35 miles of tree-lined trails.

“More people than ever are interested in Wilderness Park,” said Sara Hartzell, a planner for the parks department. “It’s time for a new plan.”

Hartzell will host an event in the park Sunday, seeking opinions on trailhead kiosks and navigational signs, but most of the 2020 User Experience Master Plan process will occur online.

The city has posted a virtual open house — a 20-minute video exploring the history of the park and options for improvement — and an interactive map that allows users to share their thoughts about what they want to see changed and where.

The public can comment until Sept. 14. The department will then consider the feedback, prepare a list of potential improvements and run it by the public again. After that, it will take its final report to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and try to find funding to make the changes.

The 7-mile park follows Salt Creek, and primarily serves as flood storage, so the city can’t make wholesale changes.

“The trails are going to stay where they are and look pretty much the way they do now,” Hartzell said.

But the department will focus on improving what’s already there, Hartzell said, including:

Trailheads — Expect to see more amenities at the eight trailheads, such as benches, the possibility of grills, and informational kiosks with trail maps, rules and mini-history lessons.

Navigational signs throughout the park — The city is considering several options for trail signs; the simplest would identify the trail; others could show the distance to the next intersection or trailhead.

Wilderness Park

Anne Sorensen walks her dog Red in Wilderness Park.

New trail uses — Most of the park’s trail system is user-specific — hiker-only, biker-only, horse-only — with only a few shared stretches. The city is looking at three trail options: keep it that way; open them all to all users, though that would require some stream crossings to be upgraded to accommodate horses; or open most to all users but designate one for hikers and bikers only, for users who are wary of horses.

The last two options would immediately open more of the trail to more users, in some cases tripling the distances available.

“That could be a good thing,” she said. “That opens a lot more trail mileage for people to use.”

The city could make the changes next spring. And it will be helped by the fundraising of Friends of Wilderness Park, which has already raised $12,000 for kiosks and signs and hopes to raise at least $12,000 more, said Adam Hintz, the nonprofit’s president.

“It’s been wonderful working with Parks,” he said. “They’ve been very open to input and working with the public, and making sure all voices are heard.”

It’s a good time to make changes to the 50-year-old park, Hintz said. The city hasn’t counted users lately, but Hintz has heard from other Friends of Wilderness Park members that the number of visitors seems to have doubled this summer.

The park is proving to be a good place to escape the pressures of the pandemic.

“Nature is a wonderful place to find peace in this chaotic world,” Hintz said. “And to get exercise, and just kind of find your bearings.”

Learn more, leave feedback

* The city’s virtual open house for the Wilderness Park Master Plan is at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: wilderness).

* There, park users can review park background information, master plan goals, proposed kiosk and sign options, and leave thoughts on an interactive map.

* The city will host an in-park event 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the South 14th Street Trailhead (between Yankee Hill and Rokeby roads) to examine sign and kiosk proposals.

* To donate, go to friendsofwildernesspark.org and click donate.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

Husker News