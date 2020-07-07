You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Audubon’s Spring Creek Prairie visitor center to reopen on July 15
View Comments
editor's pick

Audubon’s Spring Creek Prairie visitor center to reopen on July 15

{{featured_button_text}}
Audubon's Spring Creek Prairie to Reopen on July 15

Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center will reopen its visitor center on July 15. 

 Courtesy Photo

The Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center visitor center will reopen to the public with free admission July 15

The visitor center will be open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but trails will continue to be open sunrise to sunset year-round, according to a news release from Audubon Nebraska.

As the summer progresses, building hours will be extended as staff adjusts to new COVID-19 operating procedures. Masks will be required in the center.

Admission will be free this year, but private donations will continue to be accepted to maintain free admission in the future, Audubon Nebraska said.

Other services, such as building rentals and group education tours, will continue to have fees.

The visitor center will eventually be open on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and weekends from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. when it returns to regular hours. During the hot summer months, Saturday and Sunday hours are shifted to the morning.

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Summer news intern Sofia Saric is a Los Angeles native studying journalism at Boston University and has previously written stories for the Boston Globe, the Brookline TAB, the Daily Free Press and Spindle.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump criticizes Dr. Fauci over coronavirus comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News