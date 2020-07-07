Audubon’s Spring Creek Prairie visitor center to reopen on July 15

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center visitor center will reopen to the public with free admission July 15

The visitor center will be open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but trails will continue to be open sunrise to sunset year-round, according to a news release from Audubon Nebraska.

As the summer progresses, building hours will be extended as staff adjusts to new COVID-19 operating procedures. Masks will be required in the center.

Admission will be free this year, but private donations will continue to be accepted to maintain free admission in the future, Audubon Nebraska said.

Other services, such as building rentals and group education tours, will continue to have fees.

The visitor center will eventually be open on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and weekends from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. when it returns to regular hours. During the hot summer months, Saturday and Sunday hours are shifted to the morning.

