Audubon Nebraska centers reopen

Audubon Nebraska’s Spring Creek Prairie near Denton and Rowe Sanctuary near Gibbon are now open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The centers' walking trails are open sunrise to sunset seven days a week (masks are not required outside as long as social distancing practices are followed).

Masks are required to be worn inside the centers, and hand-sanitizing stations are available throughout the buildings.

Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center focuses on conservation of the tallgrass prairie ecosystem and the birds that rely on it.

Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary focuses on conservation of the Platte River ecosystem and the birds that rely on it.

For more information, see springcreek.audubon.org and rowe.audubon.org.

