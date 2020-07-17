Algae blooms prompt restrictions at Bluestem Lake

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Restrictions for boaters, anglers and swimmers have been put in place at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County following increased levels of toxic chemicals from blue-green algae blooms, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Samples drawn from Bluestem Lake have levels of the toxic chemical microcystin over 8 parts per billion, which is over the new EPA safety guidelines set in 2019.

Fishing and boating are permitted, but visitors should avoid activities that require swimming in the water, and pets should be kept a safe distance from the lake.

