 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adult volleyball registration open
View Comments

Adult volleyball registration open

{{featured_button_text}}

Registration for Lincoln Parks and Recreation fall adult league volleyball is open now through Sept. 13.

Visit teamsideline.com/lincolnne to register and review COVID-19 protocols. Team registration is $305 and space is limited.

Recreational and competitive leagues include an eight-game season and a double-elimination tournament. Games are played Sept. 21 through Dec. 17 at the Calvert Recreation Center, 4500 Stockwell St. There are recreational and competitive options for both women’s and coed leagues.

For more information about adult and youth team sports, call 402-441-7892 or visit teamsideline.com/lincolnne. For more information about Lincoln Parks and Recreation programs, see parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Robin's Wish Trailer Shines a Light on Robin Williams' Final Days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News