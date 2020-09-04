Adult volleyball registration open

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Registration for Lincoln Parks and Recreation fall adult league volleyball is open now through Sept. 13.

Visit teamsideline.com/lincolnne to register and review COVID-19 protocols. Team registration is $305 and space is limited.

Recreational and competitive leagues include an eight-game season and a double-elimination tournament. Games are played Sept. 21 through Dec. 17 at the Calvert Recreation Center, 4500 Stockwell St. There are recreational and competitive options for both women’s and coed leagues.

For more information about adult and youth team sports, call 402-441-7892 or visit teamsideline.com/lincolnne. For more information about Lincoln Parks and Recreation programs, see parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

