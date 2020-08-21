Adult kickball registration closes Sunday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Registration for Lincoln Parks and Recreation fall adult kickball leagues ends Sunday, Aug. 23.

Registration and COVID-19 protocols are available at teamsideline.com/lincolnne. Team registration is $226, and space is limited.

Recreational and competitive leagues include a six-game season and a single-elimination tournament. Games will be played at Lewis fields on Sunday afternoons and evenings from Aug. 30 through Nov. 1.

Teams are co-ed, may have up to 14 players, and games are 10 versus 10 format. All players must be 18 years or older and not currently attending high school.

For more details about adult and youth team sports, call 402-441-7892 or visit teamsideline.com/lincolnne. For more information about Lincoln Parks and Recreation programs, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

