350-foot hiker-biker bridge now open to public

The barriers were lifted Friday, opening a 350-foot hiker-biker bridge to public traffic — and adding a key connection to Lincoln’s trail system.

For the first time, Rock Island Trail users can hop on the Jamaica North Trail without crossing a pair of railroad tracks, and dodging train cops, on an illegal and unofficial shortcut.

The city had announced a Sunday ceremony recognizing the Great Plains Trails Network for its contribution to the project, and for its support for Lincoln’s trails since it started in 1988. But it canceled those plans Friday after Lincoln's COVID-19 risk dial moved to red.

The mayor's proclamation naming Sunday Great Plains Trails Network Day still stands, but the city will announce a virtual open house honoring the nonprofit at a later date, said Sara Hartzell, the city parks planner who has pushed the project forward for the past three years.

“They’ve not only been a huge fundraiser, they’ve been an advocate for trails, convincing people who might not have been supportive at the beginning that these were important for health, recreation, transportation and economic development.”

Lincoln now counts 135 miles of trails, which connect to rural routes that add another 100 miles between northern Kansas and the Omaha area.