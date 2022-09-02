What’s happening in local real estate?

Our friends at Charter West Mortgage send me national news and trends every Friday (you can sign up for them also). Here are excerpts from their latest article:

“New home sales fell for the second straight month in July, reaching a 6.5-year low. Sales were down 12.6% from June and 29.6% from a year ago. Pending home sales dropped 19.9% in July, year over year, and have fallen eight of the past nine months, as limited supply at lower price points slows sales.”

Locally, within Lincoln’s city limits, and for existing homes only, there are now 242 homes currently on the Multiple Listings Service (MLS). Just five years ago on this date, there were 425. At that time, the median-priced home that went under contract was $165,000. Today, that number is almost $100,000 higher at $260,000.

Interest rates are still low historically. My wife, Susan, and I locked in at 17% in the 1980s for our first home. Although interest rates have doubled from a few months ago, they are still in the 5.3% range.

Higher interest rates, coupled with the higher price of homes, and the frustration that many buyers were experiencing due to fierce competition, have slowed down the real estate frenzy that we have dealt with the past couple of years.

The slowing of the market should mean that buyers can take a breath, not having to over-bid and forego inspections, etc. We are seeing longer days on market, price reductions, and sellers accepting less than asking price after being on the market for weeks. I remember when 60-90 days on the market was the norm. I don’t know if or when we will get back to that, but we are trending in that direction.

As always, having an experienced real estate agent with fingers on the pulse of the current market is invaluable in this fluxing economy. Please contact me or my partner, Kim Soucie, if you would like to discuss your real estate needs and desires.

P.S. Owning your own home has traditionally, over decades, been the best hedge against inflation.

