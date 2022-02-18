I was out to dinner at a friend’s house. The homes in the neighborhood are large, stately and sitting on acre lots. Between the houses is a lot of open, wild space. You can almost feel the deer, birds and other critters peering from the dense trees and grass. Home prices start at $500,000. Out of my eye, I noticed an orange paper on the door across the street. I know what that means, I thought, but said nothing.

During dinner, my host brought it up. He said the neighborhood had a house that is in foreclosure. I said, yes, the one across the street. He was surprised that I knew. I said, not really, but I did notice the orange notice on the door, a tell-tale sign.

I often get calls on foreclosure homes. There’s a website that lists foreclosures as ‘preforeclosure.’ Potential buyers are looking for the inside purchasing track. Hold your horses, I advise them. It doesn’t mean the house is in foreclosure or will be in foreclosure. For all we know, the homeowner has missed a payment. Such websites mine multiple data sites.

What is the foreclosure process? In a nutshell, when mortgage payments are missed, the lender files a Notice of Default. If not remedied, the Notice of Sale is filed and posted on the property, as well as recorded with the county. At the sale, which is a Trustee Sale, the property will be sold, or it becomes a lender-owned, “Real Estate Owned” (REO) property because the debt is higher than the value of the house.

I’ve been involved with many REO sales, representing both the buyer and the seller. Are REOs good deals? It depends. You need to do your homework. You’re buying the home “As-Is,” although you are allowed inspections. The seller will often have a fee appraisal and a Realtor market evaluation before setting the price.

My host surmised that the family lost the house due to family medical expenses. It’s a heartbreaking story that unfortunately isn’t new.

