Stages of life

I go into a lot of homes and meet a lot of people of all ages. Over the years, I’ve noticed some similarities, albeit generalizations, about the stage of life you’re in and how it relates to the home you choose to live in. I’ve grouped them into three categories.

Accumulation Stage: This is the stage of your life when you’re acquiring things. You don’t have much now, but you’re planning on having more stuff, and soon. Usually it’s younger people with kids, furniture (parents love to give their old furniture to their children so they can buy new), animals and vehicles. I had one buyer looking at a modest home and she commented, "Where am I going to put my wedding gifts?"

Maintenance Stage: In this stage of life, you’ve done your major acquiring and you’re maintaining status quo. If you’re looking to move, you’re eyeing the storage space as seriously as the kitchen. You still have a full, lively household but don’t want the latest or greatest thing anymore. Nor do you need it. The patio furniture from 2003 suites you fine.