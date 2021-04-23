Space: the final frontier. Really? What is space?

We may feel like we are in this expansive world with so much space, but yet not enough space. When it comes to the space in which we dwell, 2020 may have been the year we decided we had too much space or not enough space.

What kinds of space are you looking for in 2021?

A study done in March 2021 by the National Association of Home Builders reports that 30% of buyers want their space to be in an outlying suburb, while 28% said it could be in a close-in suburb, and yet 23% said they wanted rural space.

What size of home do these buyers want on that space? The study reports that 21% of Buyers want about 8% more finished square feet than what they currently live in. What kinds of spaces and features are buyers looking for?

When asked about specialty rooms, the top five were:

• Laundry room, 87%

• Dining room, 70%

• Great room, 64%

• Home office, 63%

• Separate living room, 62%.

The top five kitchen features are: