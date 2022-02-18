Retractable living room floor

I have a dream to someday own a house with a living room floor that slides open to reveal a swimming pool underneath. I also want a hearth that’s large enough to fit a whole tree. I have big dreams, and so do many of you who are looking to buy in this market.

What I really need is a reality check … and for that I need a good Realtor. What makes a good agent? I think there are three basic characteristics:

1. That agent needs to return your calls, emails and text messages in a timely fashion. Do I mean that Realtor needs to return them immediately? No. What I mean is that you should have someone in your corner who responds to you within a couple of hours of your call or text message. Emails are considered less urgent, so that might be half a day to 24 hours.

2. Get an agent who is willing to sit with you and do the hard work of educating you about the process. There are multiple steps and a lot of paperwork involved. You should have an agent who takes the time to walk you through the paperwork and the steps in detail so that you can be an informed buyer or seller.

3. Have an agent who is willing to listen to you and have the hard conversations with you. Your Realtor should be willing to listen to your needs and wants. And your Realtor should be able and willing to help you accommodate those needs and wants as much as possible without undue pressure. But, your Realtor is also there as a professional to have the courteous but hard conversations about the market, available homes, pricing, and what is possible, what is likely and what is simply impossible.

My dream home is on the Versailles scale, but if you’d like me to help you find something a little more reasonable in size, give me a call. I will return your calls, I will walk you through all the steps and answer every question, and I will listen, but I’ll also have the hard conversations with you. Call me, Russ Meyer, at 402-310-8262.

