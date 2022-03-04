Get on the vote

For nearly 20 years of helping folks buy and sell their homes, I have coached them in how to find lenders, insurers, title companies, movers, estate sellers, cleaners, handymen, etc. I have also coached them in how to transfer trash, mail service and utilities (power and gas), among other things.

But … not once have I encouraged and told them how to register to vote or change their voting address, so that they can legally vote in elections. My bad.

Since I was 18, I can’t remember missing an election. With voting rights restrictions escalating around the world, and especially in our country, it is even more important that we, as informed citizens, exercise our right to vote. Whether for national, state or local races, or for issues that reach the ballot, your vote is vital to assure a strong representative democracy where your views are counted.

So … to register to vote, search online for the Lancaster Election Commission or Nebraska Election Commission. From there, you will find a link to: a) Register to vote; b) Change your address; c) Affiliate with/or change party; or d) Change your name. These websites will also tell you what districts you are in, who your representatives are and the location of your polling place. You can also go to the Election Commission offices at 601 N. 46th St. if you prefer.

To be eligible to vote in your new location, you must register on or before the third Friday before the election. Our next election is May 10. The deadline to register, or change your address, is April 29.

Please … be informed about the candidates and issues. And VOTE. It is a right we should not take for granted, and I feel it is our duty to have our voices be heard. With families and friends, we may need to agree to disagree and still love each other, but it is extremely important to vote.

If you have questions about anything, or would like to start a conversation about making a move, please call, text or email. P.S. I like calls the best.

