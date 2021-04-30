Family is key

My real estate partner, Kim Soucie, and I have experienced a phenomenon lately. A few years ago, we saw people moving predominantly for jobs. Now, family seems to be well over half of the reasons to move in or out of Lincoln. We are helping parents move to be closer to their children and especially grandchildren, or their adult kids move (mostly back to Lincoln) to be close to Mom and Dad.

The cost of living in other parts of the country, and the newly embraced ability to work remotely, has fueled this movement. Lincoln was recently nicknamed “the silicon prairie” (referencing San Francisco’s Silicon Valley). We have some great high-tech centers here, but you might be surprised how many among us are working at home, in Lincoln, for companies whose headquarters are elsewhere in the world.

My little brothers, Jay and Steve, recently made a trip to Lincoln to be able to hug our mom (and each other) for the first time in over a pandemic year. Jay had a spur-of-the-moment basketball reunion while here. Four of the five starters for that team all lived in Arizona for the past few decades, but three of those four have now moved back to Lincoln within the last year.