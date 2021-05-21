Easy moving for kids

Everyone knows that right now is just a crazy time to put your home on the market. It can be even crazier when you have small children! Those poor kiddos do not quite understand why they have to clean up all their toys. And they struggle with trying to figure out how to play and keep their rooms clean for showings.

The one thing that can best help make a move a little easier on your younger kids is to sit them down and explain what will be happening. Then give them something to do that can help with the move! I usually recommend to my sellers with small kids that they have the kids pick a tote that will fit under their bed and only keep the toys that will fit into that tote. Whenever someone is going to be coming for a showing, they can throw all their toys into the tote and slide it under their bed for a quick and easy clean.

The kids’ toys that do not fit into the tote under their bed should be packed. If you think about it, you’ll be boxing those toys up either way because you are moving. If you make it a game, it will help them adapt to the situation while still making it fun!