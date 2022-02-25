Dress it up for a date night on the town

Selling your home or hosting an open house can be daunting, overwhelming or flat out scary. However, if you know how to get ready for a date night on the town, you can get ready to sell your home. A little bit of time and effort will change your home from meh to BEDAZZLED!! Be confident, flaunt that asset and turn heads.

A few of the following date night preparations will provide great returns on your home selling or open house process.

Take a shower – “Wash those hard-to-reach areas” by removing clutter and staging. Smell is critical; clean your home to remove any odors and bring out that fresh smell. If you want to spice things up, bake some cookies. If you have no time for baking, drop a bit of vanilla in your oven and heat it up to get that nice baking scent.

Comb/style your hair – Pop your home’s curb appeal by mowing the lawn, trimming the shrubs and refreshing mulch or other landscape materials.

Put on deodorant/maintain body temp – Set your thermostat to a comfortable temperature. It is important to avoid the sweaty gym sock feel, but also avoid anyone getting cold feet.

Brush your teeth/make a good first impression – Clean your storm door glass and get new numbers for the house or mailbox. Love at first sight is a real thing, and you want your home to smile to suitors.

Put on makeup/do some grooming – Round up the old paint cans from the basement and take two hours to transform your home’s image by touching up nicks on walls and scuffed corners of baseboard trim.

Put on new underwear – Replace your furnace filter and wipe down your wall return vents to bring the clean air in and get the funk out.

Dress up – Set the stage by starting to clear out your nick-nacks and personal belongings. Do some staging. Let the house shine! Be confident and intentional; your home will turn heads and get action!!

- By Steve Fisser, Realtor – dressing up homes for dates since 2007.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0