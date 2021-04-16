April is Fair Housing month and marks the 52nd anniversary of the landmark 1968 Fair Housing Act. Other laws of significance to the real estate industry include the Civil Rights Act of 1866, Americans with Disabilities Act and the Equal Credit Housing Opportunity Act.

Home sales and purchases are often the most significant events in a person’s life. They can represent dreams, aspirations and financial fate.

Home buyers have the right to expect that housing will be available without discrimination or other limitations based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, orientation and national origin. This further includes the right to live in any neighborhood and equal access to financing. In the simplest terms, you have the right to live wherever you want.

Home sellers aren’t off the hook, either. They have the same responsibility not to discriminate. Further, a home seller cannot instruct his or her agent to do so.

When our real estate professionals work with home buyers, we ask them where they want to live. It’s about the type or size of home, or schools, or trees. You’d be surprised how popular big trees are when it’s not autumn. We will answer sellers’ questions with facts from data that is available from public sources, not our opinions.