April is Fair Housing month and marks the 54th anniversary of the landmark 1968 Fair Housing Act. Other laws of significance to the real estate industry include the Civil Rights Act of 1866, Americans with Disabilities Act and the Equal Credit Housing Opportunity Act. Home sales and purchases are often the most significant events in a person’s life. They can represent dreams, aspirations and financial fate.

Homebuyers have the right to expect that housing will be available without discrimination or other limitations based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, orientation and national origin. This further includes the right to live in any neighborhood and equal access to financing. In the simplest terms, you have the right to live wherever you want.

Home sellers aren’t off the hook, either. They have the same responsibility not to discriminate. Further, a home seller cannot instruct his or her agent to do so.

When our real estate professionals work with homebuyers, we ask them where they want to live. It’s about the type or size of home, or schools, or trees. You’d be surprised how popular big trees are when it’s not autumn. We will answer sellers’ questions with facts from data that is available from public sources, not our opinions.

Location Real Estate takes Fair Housing very seriously. Laws aside, non-discrimination is the right thing to do. Period. In the few instances where I have heard of a seller or buyer making inappropriate demands or comments, they are clearly informed of the laws, our zero tolerance, and, if necessary, asked to take their business elsewhere. Diversity makes our neighborhoods and our community stronger.

Buying or selling? We’d love to help. Contact us at info@LocationLincoln.com or 402-261-0470.

Katie Pocras, MBA, Associate Broker

Location Real Estate

402-429-8111

