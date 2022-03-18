Adventures in real estate …Upgrading with ROI in mind

Making upgrades in your home can be as simple as freshening up paint or replacing the handset on your front door, or as daunting as an entire kitchen remodel. The question is always, “What home improvements give the best return on the remodeling dollar?”

Return on investment (ROI) is generally less than 100% in real estate, so the rule of thumb is, less is more. It’s advisable to update and remodel your home for your enjoyment, and not solely when it comes time to sell. Updates can both maintain and increase the value of your home.

If your home is worth $275,000 and you spend $25,000 to revamp the kitchen, don’t make the mistake of assuming that the investment will increase the value dollar for dollar. The remodel may add value to the home, but the ROI will likely be around 50%. Smaller upgrades like replacing outdated lighting and fixtures in the kitchen and bath are more worthwhile investments if you’re looking to make upgrades solely for the purpose of selling your home.

The property needs to be up to the standards of comparable homes in your area. So, while the kitchen has to be comparable to others, spending $25,000 to remodel in an area where comparable homes have sold for $275,000 will not increase the home’s value to $300,000.

Upkeep of the major mechanicals, foundation and roof cannot be overlooked. Your home should meet potential buyers’ expectations with functioning HVAC, water heater, electrical, gas and plumbing. These big-ticket items inside the home, along with a sound roof and foundation, are extremely important and should not be overlooked when deciding where to invest your time and money on upgrades. If these components are old, outdated or not working correctly, the home’s appeal is lowered, and potentially the eventual sales price.

If you’re considering listing your home for sale in the near future, give me a call at 402-480-4373 or send an email to katie@cb-nhs.com to request a free copy of “My Guide to a Successful Home Sale.” I’m happy to meet with you to discuss the best strategies to sell your home for top dollar.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0