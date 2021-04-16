Adventures in real estate … FSBO doesn’t pay off

It’s a seller’s market, prices are soaring and homes are going under contract in the blink of an eye. Seems tempting to offer your house “For Sale By Owner,” right? Why pay a Realtor when you can DIY? When it comes to negotiating the sale of your most precious asset, your home, hiring an expert Realtor is worth it … here’s why:

• If you list FSBO, it reduces the probability of multiple offers on your home, potentially leaving money on the table. Do you have the market knowledge and negotiating skills to review multiple offers and decide which one is truly the best? I’ve sold several properties that tried or were considering selling on their own. In each case, we received multiple offers and sold them way above list price.

• As a Realtor, I have an extensive network and may be able to find the right buyer for your home quickly. I also know how to market to the right audience and generate buzz.

• Are you ready to juggle phone calls and texts all day? Can you drop everything to show your house when a prospective buyer calls?

• Potential buyers feel more comfortable with Realtors vs. working directly with the homeowner. This is a big decision for both parties: financial and emotional.