Plan your summer: A list of children's camps and activities for 2020 in Lincoln

Something for every kid is included in this year’s Lincoln Journal Star Summer Planner, with a few new listings, too. Check under specific topic headings like art, sports or enrichment for camps of interest.
ART
LUX Center for the Arts, 2601 N. 48th St. Info and registration: LUXcenter.org/camps or 402-466-8692. Summer camps run June 1-Aug. 7, 9 a.m.-noon and 2-5 p.m. (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. care options for working parents). Summer classes for kids, adults, and families to explore clay, pottery wheel, painting, fused glass, drawing, mixed media and more also offered.
* Paint & Draw Camp. Ages 5-8 and 9-12. Learn about different famous artists each day. Projects allow students to explore different styles of painting and methods of creating them. Tuition: $125 (LUX members, $100).
* Teen and Tween Pottery Wheel Camps. Ages 9-12 and 13+. Students will create a variety of dishes using the pottery wheel. Beginning and experienced students welcome. Tuition: $150 (LUX members, $120)
* STEAM Camp. Ages 5-8 and 9-12. Learn to think outside the box by connecting Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics with your art projects. Tuition: $125 (LUX members, $100).
Makit Takit Splatter and Slime Camp, 4720 Prescott Ave. Campers work on a variety of fun and sometimes messy projects. Dates: Weeks of July 20th (grades K-2), July 27th (grades 3-5), and Aug. 3 (grades 3-5). Times: 9 a.m. to noon. Cost: $150. Register at makittakit.com or email christy@makittakit.com for more information.
Paint Yourself Silly. Art in the Evening Camps. Grades 1-8. Locations: 70th & Pioneers, 402-486-1010, and 14th & Pine Lake Road, 402-423-1030. Info: paintyourselfsilly.net.
CHURCH
Camp Fontanelle, just north of Fremont. Owned by the Great Plains United Methodist Conference and open to all faiths. Preschool through adult one- to five-day residential camps, May 26-Aug. 7. Tuition: $82-$372. Info: 402-478-4296 or www.campfontanelle.com.
Campin' with the Marians at Camp Kateri Tekakwitha, 20 minutes south of York. For girls entering grades 6-9. Dates: June 21-25. Tuition: $200 ($150 for second camper), financial assistance available. Info: Marian Sisters, 402-786-2750, or marianscamping@gmail.com. Register at www.mariansisters.org starting Feb. 29.
Camp Luther, Schuyler. LCMS Christian camp with outdoor activities for ages 4 to adult, June and July (camp lengths vary). Camps: Explorer, Discovery, Adventure, Niobrara River Trip, Family Camp Weekends, Owl, Cooking, STEM, AMP (Arts Music and Performance), Future Leaders, Laura Ingalls Wilder, Treehouse, Discipleship, Sports, and His Kids Special Needs. Cost: $30-$425, financial assistance available, multi-child discount. Free Family Camp June 1-2 (by reservation). Info: 402-352-5655 or campluther.org.
Camp Solaris, 25 minutes south of Lincoln, 2349 State Highway 34B Spur, Firth. Christian overnight camp for grades 3-12. Three-night or five-night programs June 1 – Aug. 1. Info: 402-423-8746 or CampSonshineMemories.org.
Camp Sonshine, 13440 S. 25th St., Roca. Christian day camp for grades K-9. One-week sessions June 1 – Aug. 8. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., extended hours available. Info: 402-423-8746 or CampSonshineMemories.org.
Carol Joy Holling Camp, Ashland. Overnight camps for grades K-12, May 31-July 23. Outdoor activities including high ropes course, boating, swimming, hiking, horseback riding. Tuition: $250-$430. Camp for people with special needs (age 13-adults), May 31-July 17. Tuition: $230. Info: CarolJoyHolling.org or 402-944-2544.
Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 A St. Info: 402-489-9618 or christumclinc.org.
* Vacation Bible School, ages 4 years-grade 5. Sessions: 9 a.m. to noon July 20-24.
* Christ Academy school-aged summer program, weekly themes and field trips (breakfast, lunch and snacks provided). Ages 6 weeks to 13 years; 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Messiah Lutheran Church, 1800 S. 84th St., Vacation Bible School, “Rocky Railway” 9-11:30 a.m. June 1-5. Info: Bethany.werner@messiah.us.
Royal Family Kids Camp, creating life-changing moments for children ages 7-11 that have been abused, neglected or abandoned. July 20-24. Transportation to camp site provided. Info: 402-730-4808 or lincoln.royalfamilykids.org.
St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Info: stmarks.org.
* Midweek Missions, June 4, 11 and 18 and July 9, 16 and 23. Age 4 to post-fifth grade, free. Learn about loving our neighbors by serving at local organizations.
* Leadership Camp, grades 4-6, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 15-17, free. Learn the skits and songs and get ready for leading at Vacation Bible School.
* Vacation Bible School, 9 a.m.-noon June 22-26. Cost: $10/child, age 4 through post-5th grade (age 3 may attend with a grown-up volunteer).
* Create Camp, paint, pour, mold and tie-dye, grades post 2nd-post 5th, 9 a.m. to noon, July 6-8. Cost: $20 materials fee.
* Sports & Faith Camp, grades post K-post 5th, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 20-22. Train, play and discover important values of encouragement, participation, teamwork, cooperation and sportsmanship. Cost: $30/child.
Saint Paul United Methodist Church, Vacation Bible School, 1144 M St., Dates TBA. Info: 402-477-6951 or summerdaze.org.
Sheridan Lutheran Church, Vacation Bible School, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Ages: 4 years-grade 5. 9 a.m.-noon, June 8-12. Cost: $30 per child, $75 family maximum. Info: Julie Hestermann, 402-423-4769. Register at sheridanlutheran.org/vbs.
Southern Heights Presbyterian Church, Vacation Bible School, 5750 S. 40th St., pre-K-grade 5. Dates: May 31-June 4, 5:45-6:15 p.m., optional child-friendly meal; 6:15-8:30 p.m. Info: 402-421-3704.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 7130 Kentwell Lane. Vacation Bible School, ages preschool to post-grade 4. Dates: June 8-11, begins at 6 p.m. Info: 402-435-2946, or trinitylincoln.org.
Villa Marie School Special Needs Camp, 7205 N 112th St., Waverly. Ages 7-16 (basic self-care required). Fishing, boating, swimming, crafts, campfire. Dates: June 8-12. Tuition: $225 for boarders; $175 for day campers. Info: 402-786-3625, villamarieschool.com.
ENRICHMENT
Big Red Summer Academic Camps, University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Career exploration program for students in grades 10-12 with choice of residential camps in ag & natural resources, animation, digital media, engineering, filmmaking, teaching, talent in startups, unicameral youth legislature and veterinary science. Dates: June 7-12. (Unicameral, June 7-10). Tuition: $350-$700 (Early Bird Pricing until April 1 and limited scholarships available). Info: bigredcamps.unl.edu or 402-472-2743.
Bright Lights Summer Learning Adventures, five weeks of half-day classes and full-day camps for students who have completed grades K-8. Main site: Holmes Elementary (with some classes at other sites). Hands-on learning experiences cover a variety of fun, unique and engaging topics. Before care and supervised lunch available. Need-based scholarships can be applied for during registration. Info: BrightLights.org or 402-420-1115. Online registration begins 8 a.m. March 21.
Camp Summergold, residential arts and science-based camp for girls ages 10–17. Site: Eastern Nebraska 4 H Center, Gretna. Dates: May 31-June 6. Girls explore science and arts learning, mixed with the campfires and swimming of a traditional summer camp. Tuition: $695. Accredited through the American Camp Association. Info: campsummergold.com, info@campsummergold.com or 402-474-2206.
Dimensions Education Programs, sessions at First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. and 7700 A St. For infants, toddlers, preschool and grades K-1. May 26-July 31 (closed on July 3), 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Info: dimensionsed.org.
Lincoln Children’s Museum, 1420 P St., themed S.T.E.A.M. centric adventure camps for ages 4 through 4th grade (completed). Five-day, half- and full-day camps running May 22-Aug. 7 featuring weekly field trips. New lunch program add-on available. Full day, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; half day, 7:30-11:30 a.m. Cost: weeklong camps, members $200 (nonmembers $237); half-day camps, members $100 (nonmembers $119). Info: 402-477-4000 or lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St. For camp themes and dates, visit lincolnzoo.org or call 402-475-6741, Ext. 130.
* Preschool, ages 3-4 with a parent/adult, 8:45-9:45 a.m., $99 members ($129 nonmembers).
* Half-day camps, ages 4-7, 8:30 a.m.-noon or 1-4:30 p.m., $119 members ($139 nonmembers).
* Full-day camps, ages 4-12, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. $238 members ($278 nonmembers); partial week camps $96-$175 ($119-$220 nonmembers).
Launch Leadership Summer Workshop, Students entering grades 6-12 learn leadership skills. Dates: June 23-27 or July 14-18, Doane University, Crete. Cost: $500, scholarships available. Info: launchleadership.org.
Lincoln Public School's Summer Technology Program, Bryan Community Focus Program, 300 S. 48th St. Door 1. Students entering grades 4-9 can explore their interest in computers and new and exciting technology. Times: 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. (no lunch-hour supervision). June 15-19, June 22-26, July 6-10, July 13-17. Tuition: $85 for Lincoln residents; $170 for nonresidents. Some scholarships available for free/reduced lunch qualifiers. Registration starts March 1. Info.: wp.lps.org/stp/.
Morrill Hall, Children journey through time during weeklong, half-day camps exploring natural history and science topics through hands-on activities, 9 a.m.-noon Cost: $95 (members); $105 (nonmembers). Info: museum.unl.edu/programs-events/summer-camps.html.
* Elephants, Dinos, and Rhinos Oh My!, July 13-17, grades 3-5.
* Mini and Mighty, July 6-10, grades 1-2.
* Space Expedition, July 20-24, grades 4–6.
Nebraska History Museum, 15th and P streets, guided tours, workshops and family drop-in days.
* Mad Science at the Museum, 10:30-11:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., free, Thursdays, ages 6-10 with an adult. Find out what happens when history and science collide! Investigate exhibits and science experiments. Sessions: June 4: Physical and Chemical Transformations; June 18: Kitchen Science; July 9: It’s Electric; July 23: Eureka!; Aug. 6: Positive Energy. Email erica.koppenhoefer@nebraska.gov to register.
* Free Kids Groups Tours, 60-minute tour led by the museum’s Curiosity Guides for groups of children entering grades K-6, includes touchable objects and “eyes-only” artifacts to tell more about life in Nebraska since the 1800s. Times: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Email jessica.stoner@nebraska.gov to schedule.
* Time Machine of Fun, 90-minute workshop for groups of children entering grades K-6. Fee: $2 per child. Times: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Go back in time via historic games, toys, and snacks. Find out first-hand how Nebraska kids have been having fun over the past 200 years. Email jessica.stoner@nebraska.gov to schedule.
Nebraska Writing Project Workshops and Camps, University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Apply at unl.edu/newp/young-writers-programs or by mail at I/We Love to Write, Nebraska Writing Project, 202 Andrews Hall, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lincoln, NE 68588-0333. Scholarships available.
* Young Writers Camp, grades 9-12, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 13-24, Andrews Hall, City Campus: unl.edu/newp/young-writers-camp
* I/We Love to Write, June 15-20. Ages 7-11, 9-11 a.m. or 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Ages 12-14, 2-4 p.m.; Ages 7 to adult, Family Workshop, 6-8 p.m. Animal Science Building, East Campus.
Oxbow Animal Health Veterinary Camps, for children with a passion for animals and veterinary medicine. Info oxbowvetcamp.com or email vetcamp@oxbowanimalhealth.com.
* Junior (completed grades 2-5). Sites/dates: Elmwood Elementary, June 1-4, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; June 22-25 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Cost: $175.
* Intermediate (completed grades 6-8) University of Nebraska-Lincoln, East Campus, June 15-19. Cost: $250.
Southeast Community College Child Development Center Summer Camps, 8800 O St., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (before and after care available), May 26-Aug. 7, different themes each week. Registration: Feb.24-28 for returning campers and Child Development Center attendees; March 2 for new registrants. Fee: $130-$160. Info: 402-437-2450 or 800-642-4075 or online at southeast.edu/childdevelopmentcenter.
Spark Summer Camp, Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools, completed grades K-5, Adams Elementary School, active, fun "maker" camp that helps students play their way through STEAM subjects with hands-on experiments, exploration and field trips, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 26-July 31 (10-week experience, two 4-week sessions and drop-in weeks), extended care available from 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. Tuition: $199-$235/week with one-time activity fee. Scholarships available. Info: sparksummer.org/fun or 402-436-1612.
* Sessions/Themes: Maker party, May 26-29; Insects, June 1-5; Simple machines, June 8-12; Robotics & Coding, June 15-19; Human body, June 22-26; Earth materials, June 29-July 2; Magnetism, July 6-10; Electricity, July 13-17; Sound, July 20-24; Virtual reality, July 27-31.
Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum Adventure Camps, Ashland (I-80, exit 426). Educational programming in Aviation, Engineering, Robotics, Space, Science or Technology for students entering grades 1-6, and Drone Challenge and Robotics for grades 7-8. Session dates: June 8-July 24. Cost: one-day camps, $65, three-day camps, $180. Camp discounts for museum members. Before-and-after care available for $8 each. Info and registration: SACMuseum.org.
* Astronaut Academy on June 17. Camps include: Out of this World, EV3 Extreme, WeDo Robotics & Weird Science or choose from the nine other popular camps; Above and Beyond, Amazing Race, Astronaut Academy, Build It, Drone Challenge, Game On: R & D, Military Adventure Camp, Robotics, Spy Games: The Next Mission.
St. Michael Catholic School, 9101 S 78th St., "Camp Archangel," weeklong camps that take learning outside the classroom with engaging, exciting, hands-on opportunities. Grades: entering grades 1-9. Dates: June 1-5 and June 8-12, 9-noon, and 1-4 p.m. Stay for lunch, and make it a full week of fun! Cost: $120 per session. Info: Patty Marmie, 402-416-4224 or Patty-Marmie@cdolinc.net. www.stmichaelmarauders.org.
THE Athletic Club Summer Day Camps, 1305 S. 70th St. Ages 5-10, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday. Cost: $205 including nonrefundable $25 registration fee, ($175 for Prairie Life members). Lunch included. Info: Leyna Saville, lsaville@theathleticclub.com.
* Sessions/Themes: Wacky World of Sport, May 26-29; Spy School, June 1-5; Camp Creativity, June 8-12; Fun N' Fitness, June 15-19; Infinity & Beyond, June 22-26; Aloha to Summer, June 29-July 3; Mighty Meteorology, July 6-July 10; S.T.E.M Wars, July 13-17; Sticky Science, July 20-24; Go for the gold, July 27-31; Epic Adventure, Aug. 3-7.
Young Nebraska Scientists Camp, conducted by Nebraska EPSCoR with support from the National Science Foundation to encourage youth participation (grades 6-11) in science, technology, engineering and math. Applications due by May 1. Info: https://yns.nebraska.edu.
* "Engineering of Plant Cell Walls," June 29-July 1; grades 6-8, University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Cost: $60, need-based scholarship available.
* "Chemistry and Nanoscience Behind Renewable Energy Technologies," June 1-3, grades 9-12, UNL Othmer Hall. Cost: $75, need-based scholarship available.
* "Explorations in Biology," June 22-25, grades 10-11, Nebraska Wesleyan University (Acklie Hall of Science).
* Young Nebraska Scientists High School Researchers (high school juniors preferred), offers paid summer jobs in university science labs. Applications close March 1.
* Additional camps for middle- and high-school students at Bellevue University, Cedar Point Biological Station in Ogallala, Creighton University in Omaha, University of Nebraska at Kearney, and Prairie Plains Resource Institute in Marquette.
MUSIC
SAIL Camp, strings camps for students entering grades 4-12. Camps provide opportunities for students to learn the basics, develop their skills, and refine their musicianship playing a string instrument. Dates: July 20-25 and July 27-Aug. 1. Info: sailcamplincoln.org.
Schoolhouse Fiddle Camps, Avoca, with championship fiddler Deborah Greenblatt. Read sheet music, play by ear, learn melodies, harmonies and chords, dance, sing and jam. Enrollment limited to 10 fiddlers. Cost: $150 for 3 days, $110 for 2 days, $60 for 1 day. Pre-registration required; email debby@greenblattandseay.com.
* Beginner Camp, 9 a.m.-noon, June 3-5.
* Intermediate/Advanced Camp, 9 a.m.-noon, July 8-10.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music Summer Camps. Register at arts.unl.edu/music/camps.
* Nebraska Show Choir Camp, June 14-20 (entering grades 9-12, including graduates). Info: Peter Eklund at pae@unl.edu.
* Middle School Band Camp, June 23-27 (entering grades 6-8). Info: 402-472-2505 or band@unl.edu.
* High School Marching Band Camp, July 7-11 (entering grades 9-12, including graduates). Info: 402-472-2505 or band@unl.edu.
NATURE
Nebraska 4-H Camps. Residential overnight camps in Halsey (ages 8-18); day camps (ages 5-15) and residential overnight programs (8-18 years) in Gretna. Transportation options available. Info: 4h.unl.edu/camp, 402-332-4496 or Sgundersen2@unl.edu.
Pioneers Park Nature Center, 3201 S. Coddington. Day camps June 1-July 31 (no camps week of June 29) Info: 402-441-7895 or parks.lincoln.ne.gov/naturecenter.
* Camp Discovery, ages 3-6, 9-11:30 a.m. Monday–Thursday, June 1-July 16. Cost: $90/session.
* Explorers Camp, ages 6-13, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. June 8-July 31. Extended care available: 7:30–8:30 a.m. and 5-5:30 p.m. Cost: $190/week.
* Navigators Camp, ages 14-17, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. June 1-5, Cost: $160.
PRAIRIE HILL NatureWorks, 17705 S. 12th, Roca. Info: 402-438-6668 or prairiehill.com.
* Country Day Camps, ages 6-13, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (extended care available). Themes: BuildWorks, Suzuki Violin/Music Variety, Animal Encounters, PRAIRIE HILL Adventure and Games, WaterWorks, and ColorWorks. Daily pony riding, gardening, and adventures in nature. Tuition: $200 for one-week sessions, $400 for two-week sessions. Optional overnight tent camping.
YMCA Camp Kitaki, overnight camp for ages 7-17. One-week sessions May 31-Aug 8. Variety of programs offering outdoor activities, swimming, horseback riding, team-building, leadership skills, crafts and games. Tuition: tiered prices. Info: 402-434-9222 or ymcacampkitaki.org.
RECREATIONAL
Competitive Edge Sports Day Camps, Nebraska Wesleyan University Wrestling Room, 5000 St Paul Ave. Tuition: $165-$199 (10% discount if registered by Feb 29.). Info: Lincolnedge.com, 402-404-5510, or Facebook: facebook.com/LincolnYouthWresltingCamps.
* State Champ Day Camp: Middle & high school wrestlers, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., May 26-29.
* Takedown Day Camp: Ages 8-18, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., June 1-5.
* Youth Wrestling Day Camp: Pre-K-8, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., June 15-19.
* Top/Bottom Wrestling Day Camp: Ages 6-18, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., July 6-10.
* Youth Wrestling Day Camp: Pre-K-8, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., July 20-24.
Genesis Racquet Club Summer Camps, 5300 Old Cheney Road, ages 5-12, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. May 26 –Aug. 7. Info: genesishealthclubs.com/camps/racquet-club/ or contact Barb Scudder-Soucie at 402-413-1085 or bscuddersoucie@genesishealthclubs.com.
Parks and Recreation Day Camps, for elementary and middle-school age children, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays May 26-Aug. 7. Focus on creating fun memories, exploring and experiencing new adventures, making friends and celebrating being a kid. Activities include swimming, archery, tennis, canoeing, open play, gardening, nature walks, field trips to museums and zoo, and yoga lessons. Tuition: $139 per 5-day week (except May 26-29 and June 29-July 2, $112); need-based scholarships available; Info: lincoln.ne.gov (keyword summer day camp) or contact the camp location.
* Air Park West Recreation Center, 3720 N.W. 46th St., 402-441-7876.
* Belmont Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St., 402-441-6789.
* Bethany Park, 66th and Vine streets, 402-441-7952.
* Calvert Recreation Center, 4500 Stockwell St., 402-441-8480.
* Irving Recreation Center, 2010 Van Dorn St., 402-441-7954.
* McPhee, 820 Goodhue Blvd. (11 weeks only), 402-441-7952.
The Bay Skatepark, 2005 Y St. Skateboarding Basics, 9 a.m.-noon, June 1-5, grades 3-5; June 8-12, grades 3-5. Camp registration through Bright Lights at BrightLights.org. Cost: $10
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Campus Recreation, Husker Kids Day Camp (entering grades 2-6) and Husker Adventures Day Camp (entering grades 7-8). Weekly sessions: June 1-July 31 (no camp week of June 29-July 3). Tuition: $120 (members); $130 (nonmembers); extended care ($10 per session per child) Info: 402-472-3467. Online registration at go.unl.edu/camp.
YMCA Sports Camps. Tuition: $50-$100. Info: 402-434-9217 or ymcalincoln.org
* Boys Basketball Camp, July 15-18, grades 2-3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; grades 4-8, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
* Girls Basketball Camp, July 6-9, grades 2-3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; grades 4-8, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
* Cheerleading Camp, June 22-25, grades 1-8, 9-11:30 a.m.
* Football Camp, Wright Park, June 22-25, grades 3-8, 9 a.m.-noon.
* Soccer Camp, June 1-5 at YMCA Spirit Park and Aug. 3-7 at YMCA Wright Park. Ages 3-16.
* Speed Camp, grades 2-8, 6-8 p.m. July (TBA), Wright Park.
* Volleyball Camp, July 20-23, grades 2-4, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; grades: 5-8, 1-4:30 p.m.
* Tennis Camp, June 15-19 and July 13-17, ages 5-18, 5-7 p.m.
* Golf Camp, June 15-18 and July 13-16, grades 3-8, 9 a.m.-noon.
THEATER
Missoula Children’s Theatre Camp, “Jack and the Beanstalk,” St. Michael School, 9101 S. 78th St. Cast members ages 5-12; Assistant directors ages 10-13. Dates: July 6-10, performances Saturday, July 11, 3 & 7 p.m. Cost $150 (spots are limited). stmichaelmarauders.org.
Summer Theatre Arts Academy Camps, Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. Info: 489-7529 or lincolnplayhouse.com. Young artists ages 8-15 will explore, create and understand the production process while building self-confidence and skills. Scholarships available for qualifying students (must apply three weeks prior to camp).
* Musical Skills Camp, June 8-12, performance June 13. Cost $175.
* Productions: The Lion King Kids, June 15-26, performance June 27; The Aristocats Kids, July 6-17, performance July 18; Meredith Wilson’s The Music Man Kids, July 20-31, performance Aug. 1. Cost for each camp is $335
* Improv Camp, Aug. 3-7, performance Aug. 8. Cost: $175.
Theatre Arts for Kids, 4325 Sumner St. Info: visit TAFK.org or email info@TAFK.org.
* Full-day weeklong camps for ages 7-15, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Total Theatre Experience (June 1-5), Site: Kloefkorn Elementary; Contemporary Broadway (June 8-12), half-day available upon request; and Fairy Tale Frenzy (July 6-10). Cost: $150-$200.
* Half-day weeklong classes for ages 3-15. Circus Acts, Word Wizards, Elmo & Friends, Broadway Out West, Buddy the Wish Fish and Rockin’ Around Broadway. (Ages and times vary by camp). Cost: $100-$150.
* One-week Voice Classes for ages 7-15, June 15-19, June 22-26 and June 29-July 3, 11:15 a.m.-noon. Cost: $50.
* Full-day, Two-Week Theatrical Production, July 13-24, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Cost: $400.
Youth Actors Academy of Lincoln, 1233 Libra Drive Suite 2, Ages: 7-17. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuition: $70 per 2-day camp; $175 per 1-week camp; $350 per 2-week productions and $475 for 3-week productions. Info: 402-417-4137 or yaal.org.
* Camps: "Stage Management Camp," May 26-27; “Dungeons & Dragons Camp,” May 28-29.
* Theatrical Productions: “Moana Jr.,” June 1-19; “The Enchanted Bookshop” June 22-26; “Blue Skies,” June 29-July 10; “The Magical Land of Oz: A Musical” July 13-17; “Camp Rock: The Musical” July 20-31; “Looking Glass Land,” Aug. 3-7.