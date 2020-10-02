 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your dog might be older or younger than you think
View Comments

Your dog might be older or younger than you think

{{featured_button_text}}

We've always thought that our dogs age seven years for every one of ours, but new research shows that puppies age much faster than humans, so that ratio is likely wrong.

According to a study by the University of California San Diego, a 1-year-old dog is more like a 30-year-old human. That's because new genetic evidence shows puppies and younger dogs age at a faster pace.

Then, as dogs age, the process slows down. Researchers found that a 12-year-old Labrador is similar to a 70-year-old human (rather than an 84-year-old human using the times-seven multiplier).

Dogs live an average of 12 years. Life expectancy in humans is about six times that figure. That means we have probably been estimating our dogs' human age equivalency incorrectly. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Which dog breeds are the most playful?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News