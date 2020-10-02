Your dog might be older or younger than you think

We've always thought that our dogs age seven years for every one of ours, but new research shows that puppies age much faster than humans, so that ratio is likely wrong.

According to a study by the University of California San Diego, a 1-year-old dog is more like a 30-year-old human. That's because new genetic evidence shows puppies and younger dogs age at a faster pace.

Then, as dogs age, the process slows down. Researchers found that a 12-year-old Labrador is similar to a 70-year-old human (rather than an 84-year-old human using the times-seven multiplier).

Dogs live an average of 12 years. Life expectancy in humans is about six times that figure. That means we have probably been estimating our dogs' human age equivalency incorrectly.

