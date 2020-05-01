Work to close dog run at Mahoney Park

The large dog run at Mahoney Park will be closed beginning Tuesday for installation of a concrete pad.
The area will be closed through Thursday, city officials said in a news release. The concrete pad will be a base for a solar-charging bench to be installed at a later date.
The small dog run at Mahoney Park, 84th and Adams streets, will remain open along with the city's other dog parks: Stransky Dog Run, 4419 Southwood Drive; Roper Park East Dog Run, Seventh and Adams streets; and Rickman’s Run, 70th Street and Holmes Lake Park Road.
