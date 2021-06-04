Wine & Howl fundraiser for LAA coming July 25

Lincoln Animal Ambassadors’ 13th annual Wine & Howl fundraiser will feature wine tasting, food, live music, vendor exhibits, gift raffles, Rescue Roundups of adoptable dogs and more on Sunday, July 25, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Deer Springs Winery, 162nd and Adams streets. Leashed dogs are welcome; bring a blanket or lawn chair.
Suggested donation is $10/person. For more details, visit lincolnanimalambassadors.org.
Get a dose of adorable in your inbox
Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week!