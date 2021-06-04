 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wine & Howl fundraiser for LAA coming July 25
0 Comments

Wine & Howl fundraiser for LAA coming July 25

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Asher emerges from doggy pool

Asher, a German shorthaired pointer, emerges after cooling off in a doggy pool while Nicole Odell holds his leash at the Wine & Howl fundraiser for Lincoln Animal Ambassadors in July 2020 at Deer Springs Winery. This year's event is scheduled for Sunday, July 25.

 FILE PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER

Lincoln Animal Ambassadors’ 13th annual Wine & Howl fundraiser will feature wine tasting, food, live music, vendor exhibits, gift raffles, Rescue Roundups of adoptable dogs and more on Sunday, July 25, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Deer Springs Winery, 162nd and Adams streets. Leashed dogs are welcome; bring a blanket or lawn chair.

Suggested donation is $10/person. For more details, visit lincolnanimalambassadors.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These apps will save you money on prescription drugs

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News