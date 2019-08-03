Every pet should have a wellness exam. This routine physical is aimed at ensuring good health through early disease prevention and early disease detection. A wellness exam can reveal subtle changes in young pets, such as weight gain or loss, and an early onset of disease, especially in older pets. A wellness exam should be conducted once a year; twice for senior pets.
“Animals may have an abnormality or illness but are often ‘stoic,’ and so pet owners don’t notice symptoms," said Dr. Jody Jones-Skibinski of Cotner-Superior Pet Care. "Vets notice a lot of differences that can be corrected.”
In this way, veterinarians can help prevent diseases that are not only life-threatening but expensive to treat.
Typically, at the start of a wellness exam, your veterinarian will ask about the history of your pet’s health. This will let your vet know if there have been noticeable changes in eating, activity, behavior or environment. After that, your vet will conduct a nose-to-tail inspection for any abnormalities, check vital signs and record current weight. At the end of the exam, recommendations will be made for your pet’s health.
According to Dr. Jen Hiebner of Pitts Veterinary Hospital, “Even though a physical may be normal, changes from year to year can be red flags that something may be starting in your pet.”
For this reason, your vet may recommend diagnostic testing as a follow-up. These tests could include blood work, urinalysis and a fecal check. The blood work results can help determine if your pet has problems such as anemia, infection or organ disease. A urinalysis will help determine whether your pet's kidneys are working correctly and help diagnose certain conditions such as diabetes and urinary tract infection. A urinalysis also tests the urine for the presence of bacteria, blood, sediment or evidence of infection. A fecal test should identify parasites and is performed not only to prevent illness in your pets, but also prevent transmittable diseases.
To prepare your pet for a wellness exam, ask your vet whether your pet should fast before the appointment. You should also ask whether you need to bring fresh urine or fecal samples. In addition, ready yourself with some basic information, such as the brand and type of food that your pet eats, the supplements or medications your pet takes, and whether anybody in the family has noticed any problems.
If there are preliminary forms, fill them out thoroughly, and bring a list of any questions you have about your pet’s health. Finally, Jones-Skibinski said to tell your vet if your pet needs special accommodations or if you have any concerns about the health or behavior of your pet.
Studies by the American Veterinary Medical Association and the American Animal Hospital Association showed that visits to veterinarians are declining, while instances of preventable diseases in pets are increasing. This is alarming, as early diagnosis and treatment of health issues can greatly improve the overall well-being of your pet. Remember, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.