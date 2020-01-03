10 ways to exercise your dog or cat in winter

When it’s cold outside, the last thing that any of us or our pets want to do is venture outside. Nonetheless, exercise is essential to a healthy lifestyle.

Besides helping our pets avoid obesity, exercise can bust the boredom that leads to behavioral issues. How, then, do we help our pets stay active during the winter? Here are 10 ideas for dogs and cats alike:

Puzzle Feeders: Encourage pets to work for their treats and meals by hiding their food in a puzzle feeder. This activity will both work your pet’s mind and body. Make a puzzle feeder by placing dry food in a box with small holes or wet food in a muffin pan. Commercial puzzle feeders are also available.

Hide and Seek: Encourage your pet’s hunting instinct with a game of hide and seek. Start by hiding food where your pet will easily find it, and gradually increase the difficulty of the hiding places. Similarly, hide toys around the house and encourage your pet to seek them out.

Blow Bubbles: Blow bubbles for your pet to chase. Start by letting your pet get a scent of the bubble mixture and then blow one or two bubbles. After your pet learns that the bubbles are harmless, your pet will have fun trying to catch them.