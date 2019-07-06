Like everything in this modern world, social media and the different posts it offers can have a downside.
News and political posts can be stressful, and the humble-brag posts can be fun but have a dark side. They can also bring stress since they can cause us to compare ourselves to others.
Discussions on different sites can turn toxic and lead to conflicts, which in turn can lead to more stress.
However, there is a wonderful upside to the world of social media -- cute animal pictures and videos! These can be undervalued, and some think that they lack substance. It turns out that like our animal friends, watching their video antics can help us.
Research has shown that watching animal-related videos and pictures can lift our moods and help us build resilience to stress in the long run.
Researcher Barbara Fredrickson found that watching these lifts one's mood. This is known as "inducing positive effect." Viewing can broaden the range of options we see in our lives, which lead one to be more aware of available personal resources. This process can lead to more positive moods.
Dealing with a work slump? Japanese researcher Hiroshi Nittono found that study participants who looked at pictures and videos of cute animals not only boosted their mood but their productivity as well.
So don't feel guilty about watching. Emotional self care and stress management are very important for our ability to function in our lives. It helps us to be strong for ourselves and for each other. Take a few minutes to check out the latest animal video. You will be renewed with a good laugh and realize that there is hope and happiness in this stress-filled world.
Some great sites are Bored Panda (check out 25 Working Cats and Jake the Blind Golden), Buzzfeed, Doda, and Pet Collective. Or Google "Gangsta Cats," "Corgi on a Pony" or "Corgi in a Barbie Car."
Facebook also has many great sites. Check out Facebook.com/groups/OliversWorld. It contains great animal information and videos. Pure bliss!
Coalition for Pet Protection is a local, nonprofit animal welfare organization. Founded in 1992, CPP's mission is to provide financial help for critical feline care. An emergency food pantry is available, offering dog and cat food. Find more information at petcoalition.org or by calling 402-434-7922.