Watch for The Cat House booth at Haymarket Farmers Market

The Cat House (TCH) will be heading back to our usual spot at the Haymarket Farmers Market for six weeks beginning Saturday, June 27.

We’ll be selling our catnip sticks, pet beds and carrier liners in a variety of fun prints, as well as TCH T-shirts. TCH is working on protocols to keep everyone who visits our booth as safe as possible. Volunteers will be wearing masks and providing hand sanitizer prior to letting anyone handle TCH merchandise.

When you purchase items from TCH, you are helping us continue our work of sheltering and finding forever homes for the cats in our care—as well as helping cats in our community. TCH has a Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program that works to humanely control the local feral cat population. After being spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated, healthy cats too feral to be adopted are returned to their familiar habitat under the lifelong care of volunteers.

If you are planning to attend the Haymarket Farmers Market anytime from the last Saturday of June through the first Saturday in August, look for TCH’s purple and white awning on Eighth Street near The Mill!