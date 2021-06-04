Watch for Cat House awning at Haymarket Farmers’ Market

The Cat House (TCH) will be heading back to its usual spot at the Haymarket Farmers’ Market for six weeks beginning June 26 and running through Aug. 7.

TCH volunteers will be selling catnip sticks, pet beds and carrier liners in a variety of fun prints, as well as TCH T-shirts. If you plan to attend, just look for TCH’s purple and white awning on Eighth Street between P and Q streets near The Mill.

When you purchase items from TCH, you are helping us continue our work of sheltering and finding forever homes for the cats in our care, as well as providing for cats in our community. Not only do we provide medical care for all shelter cats, TCH also has a Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program that works to humanely control the local feral cat population. If space permits, kittens and tame stray cats may be taken into The Cat House to find good homes. Healthy cats too feral to be adopted are returned to their familiar habitat under the lifelong watch of caretakers or TCH volunteers.

Don’t forget to “Like” The Cat House on Facebook and follow it on Instagram. We are always posting pictures of new adoptable cats and kittens, updates on our recent adoptions, and fun cat facts and pictures to brighten your day. To receive updates directly to your inbox, send an email to info@thecathouse.org and ask to be added to the mailing list.

The Cat House is a 501(c)(3) organization; contributions may be tax-deductible. TCH is funded by donations and adoption fees and is staffed by volunteers.

