Wag Therapy relieves stress at CHI Health St. Elizabeth

Eight dogs visited staff members and visitors Jan. 29 during a Wag Therapy event at CHI Health St. Elizabeth.

"Our staff and visitors really enjoyed petting the dogs, and it brought stress relief and smiles to their day," said Taylor Barth of CHI Health St. Elizabeth Public Relations. "We had eight dogs at the hospital today – many from Domesti-PUPS. We also held Wag Therapy events at CHI Health locations in Omaha, Grand Island and Kearney today."

CHI Health hosts Wag Therapy events periodically for staff and visitors as part of the medical center's commitment to keeping the community healthy, Barth said.

"Working in a hospital can sometimes be stressful, and visiting a loved one in the hospital can also cause anxiety," she added.

Following are some health benefits that petting a dog can provide:

• In 1980, an early study found that heart attack patients who owned pets lived longer than those who didn’t, suggesting pets provided motivation for a patient to recover faster.

• Other researchers soon found that petting your own dog can reduce your blood pressure.