Volunteer passionate about LAA pet food bank

At that time, Bauer and her husband Rod also began volunteering every week at the pet food bank. Soon they were volunteering there on both of its open nights. When LAA moved the pet food bank to the Center for People in Need, the couple took charge and ran it together. Bauer said, “We have such amazing volunteers that help every week, and that made it a lot of fun.”

In the fall of 2019, Bauer began graduate school. Her time was suddenly occupied with homework, and it became harder to find time for volunteering. In July of 2020, she made the tough decision to resign from all of her duties with LAA except that of delivering newsletters.

“The thing I miss the most is the contact with the clients,” Bauer shared. “Quite a few have become special to me, and I miss them.”

Bauer’s husband Rod continues to run the pet food bank, which helps maintain the familiarity that the clients had with the Bauers.

Bauer is currently working on a dual master's degree in divinity and social work. She credits LAA for teaching her the importance of confidentiality and for developing “a deeper understanding of empathy for those who are struggling,” both of which Bauer views as vital in the social work field.