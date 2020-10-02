Volunteer passionate about LAA pet food bank

Lincoln Animal Ambassadors (LAA) wishes to pay tribute to Heather Bauer for her 10-plus years of volunteer service with the nonprofit.
Bauer started her time with LAA by helping with its pet food bank at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church. She then switched to being one of LAA’s phone volunteers, which led her to processing its pet food bank applications. At the time that she gave up her LAA duties to return to school, Bauer was both volunteering with her husband at the pet food bank and helping to deliver newsletters.
“I first became involved with LAA when they were holding a weekly pet food bank pickup at my church, St. Matthew’s,” Bauer said. “I’d sit in the church nursery and wait for clients to stop by.”
When LAA closed that location for pickup, she began helping out at the pet food bank housed in The Cat House back when the latter was still on Q Street.
Bauer eventually switched to being a phone volunteer, handling calls for both the pet food bank and the spay/neuter program.
“I found this position to be fulfilling, because sometimes I was the only person that client might speak to in a day or so," Bauer said. "The calls could be lengthy, but I enjoyed the contact.”
Supporting the pet food bank was a passion for Bauer, and she was eventually asked by Mary Douglas, LAA president, to process pet food applications. Bauer agreed. For a while, she shared this responsibility with another volunteer but then took over the position entirely.
At that time, Bauer and her husband Rod also began volunteering every week at the pet food bank. Soon they were volunteering there on both of its open nights. When LAA moved the pet food bank to the Center for People in Need, the couple took charge and ran it together. Bauer said, “We have such amazing volunteers that help every week, and that made it a lot of fun.”
In the fall of 2019, Bauer began graduate school. Her time was suddenly occupied with homework, and it became harder to find time for volunteering. In July of 2020, she made the tough decision to resign from all of her duties with LAA except that of delivering newsletters.
“The thing I miss the most is the contact with the clients,” Bauer shared. “Quite a few have become special to me, and I miss them.”
Bauer’s husband Rod continues to run the pet food bank, which helps maintain the familiarity that the clients had with the Bauers.
Bauer is currently working on a dual master's degree in divinity and social work. She credits LAA for teaching her the importance of confidentiality and for developing “a deeper understanding of empathy for those who are struggling,” both of which Bauer views as vital in the social work field.
Bauer loved her time with LAA and hopes to return at some point as a volunteer. She expressed pride in the work she was able to do for LAA, and gratitude for the opportunities afforded her by LAA. To future volunteers, Bauer offered the advice, “Have patience with yourself and others. We are all on paths that no one can comprehend, and we must show empathy for others.”
LAA is a nonprofit, funded entirely by donations and fundraisers, and completely dependent on volunteers. It addresses the root causes of animal homelessness in Lancaster County by helping pets and their people through a voucher-based low cost spay/neuter program and a temporary assistance pet food bank.
