Visit The Cat House booth at Lancaster Event Center

It’s officially open season for garage sales in Lincoln, and The Cat House (TCH) will be joining the Mother of All Garage Sales today, April 2, at the Lancaster Event Center fairgrounds.

TCH will have one of nearly 200 booths featuring new and used items, antiques, collectibles, jewelry, crafts and more. At TCH’s booth, you’ll find catnip sticks, pet beds and carrier liners in a variety of fun prints. Admission is $3 (children 10 and under enter free). Stop by the TCH booth and say “hello” if you attend.

When you purchase items from TCH, you are helping to continue the work of sheltering and finding forever homes for cats in TCH’s care – as well as cats in our community through the Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program, which works to humanely control the local feral cat population. Kittens and tame stray cats are taken into TCH to find good homes, space permitting. Healthy cats too feral to be adopted are returned to their familiar habitat under the lifelong care of volunteers.

TCH is Lincoln’s only no-kill cat shelter and adoption facility. If you are looking to adopt a cat, visit thecathouse.org and complete an adoption application. Once you’ve submitted an application, visit TCH (and the cats!) during open hours on Tuesdays or Thursdays between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., or on Sundays between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Don’t forget to “Like” The Cat House on Facebook and follow it on Instagram. TCH volunteers are always posting pictures of new adoptable cats and kittens, updates on recent adoptions, and fun cat facts and pictures to brighten your day. To receive updates directly to your inbox, email info@thecathouse.org and ask to be added to the mailing list.

The Cat House is a 501(c)(3) organization; contributions may be tax-deductible. TCH is funded by donations and adoption fees and is staffed by volunteers.

