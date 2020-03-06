Visit The Cat House booth April 3-4

Spring is in the air, and you know what that means—it is officially the start of kitten season and garage sale season!
The Cat House (TCH) is busy prepping for the Mother of All Garage Sales, which will take place at the Lancaster Event Center April 3-4.
TCH will have just one of more than 270 booths. TCH will be selling its catnip sticks, pet beds and carrier liners in fun prints. Admission is $5 for a two-day wristband or $3 for a one-day pass (children 10 and under get in free). Stop by the TCH booth and say "hello"!
When you purchase items from TCH, you help continue its work of sheltering and finding forever homes for the cats in its care—as well as cats in our community. TCH has a Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program that helps humanely control the local feral cat population. If space is available at TCH, kittens and tame stray cats are brought into The Cat House to find good homes. Cats too feral to be adopted are returned to their familiar habitat under the lifelong care of a caretaker.
TCH is Lincoln’s only no-kill cat shelter and adoption facility. Open hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. and Sundays from 1:30-4 p.m. if you are interested in adopting a cat or kitten.
Don’t forget to “Like” TCH on Facebook and follow along on Instagram. Volunteers are always posting pictures of new adoptable cats and kittens, updates on recent adoptions, and fun cat facts and pictures to brighten your day. To receive updates directly to your inbox, email info@thecathouse.org and ask to be added to the mailing list.
The Cat House is a 501(c)(3) organization; contributions may be tax-deductible. TCH is funded by donations and adoption fees and is staffed by volunteers.