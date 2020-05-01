Vaccinations your pets must have

Dogs and cats need regular vaccinations. Otherwise, pets are at risk for infections when they come into contact with the disease and put other animals at risk for contracting the illness.
Core vaccinations target diseases that are the most contagious and severe. The rabies vaccination is core for both dogs and cats. Dogs and cats also have three other core vaccines specific to them, which are commonly combined into a single three-in-one shot. The current recommendation is to administer most vaccines every three years; when pets become seniors, most vaccines (except rabies) can be stopped.
The rabies vaccine is required by law. Rabies is a virus most often transmitted through the bite of an animal, but it can also be transmitted to any mammal by exposure to the open wound of an infected animal. The virus invades the central nervous system and, without immediate treatment, death is inevitable.
Core vaccinations for dogs
Canine distemper: Caused by a virus that attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous system, distemper most often spreads through direct contact, contaminated surfaces and airborne exposure. Distemper cannot be cured, but instead is treated by supportive care. Dogs that recover may later in life develop chronic neurological issues or persistent seizures.
Parvovirus: Caused by a virus that attacks the gastrointestinal system, parvovirus most often spreads through direct contact or infected stools. Unvaccinated dogs and puppies less than four months of age are most at risk. Parvovirus cannot be cured, but instead is treated by keeping a dog hydrated and controlling secondary symptoms.
Canine adenovirus: Caused by a virus that attacks the respiratory system, adenovirus most often spreads through direct contact or infected stools or urine. Adenovirus cannot be cured but instead is treated by reducing symptoms and giving time for the dog’s immune system to respond.
Core vaccinations for cats
Feline panleukopenia: Caused by a virus that attacks the gastrointestinal, immune and nervous system, panleukopenia spreads through direct contact, contaminated surfaces, or even fleas from infected cats. Panleukopenia kills off the white blood cells and has a high mortality rate in kittens. There is no cure; treatment is aimed at managing the symptoms while the cat’s immune system fights the virus.
Feline herpesvirus: Caused by a virus that attacks the respiratory system, herpesvirus is spread through contact with discharge from an infected cat’s eyes, mouth or nose. After a cat recovers from the initial infection, the virus enters a latency period but can reactivate during times of stress. Treatment with antibiotics is usually required. Severe cases may require intravenous fluid therapy, nutritional support and steam inhalation.
Feline calicivirus: Caused by a virus that attacks the respiratory system, calicivirus is spread through direct contact. Treatment with antibiotics will help prevent or treat secondary bacterial infections. Some cats will require a feeding tube until they can eat on their own. Infected cats may develop pneumonia.
Overall, vaccines have greatly improved the health of our pet population. In the past, some of these diseases were the leading cause of death in our pets. Now, vaccinations can prevent or least minimize the symptoms.
