Vaccinations your pets must have

Dogs and cats need regular vaccinations. Otherwise, pets are at risk for infections when they come into contact with the disease and put other animals at risk for contracting the illness.

Core vaccinations target diseases that are the most contagious and severe. The rabies vaccination is core for both dogs and cats. Dogs and cats also have three other core vaccines specific to them, which are commonly combined into a single three-in-one shot. The current recommendation is to administer most vaccines every three years; when pets become seniors, most vaccines (except rabies) can be stopped.

The rabies vaccine is required by law. Rabies is a virus most often transmitted through the bite of an animal, but it can also be transmitted to any mammal by exposure to the open wound of an infected animal. The virus invades the central nervous system and, without immediate treatment, death is inevitable.

Core vaccinations for dogs

Canine distemper: Caused by a virus that attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous system, distemper most often spreads through direct contact, contaminated surfaces and airborne exposure. Distemper cannot be cured, but instead is treated by supportive care. Dogs that recover may later in life develop chronic neurological issues or persistent seizures.