UNMC part of $100M grant to stop animal-to-human diseases

The University of Nebraska Medical Center is part of an international consortium that has received a $100 million grant from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to anticipate and address threats posed by emerging infectious diseases from animals.

The cooperative agreement, called Strategies to Prevent Spillover (STOP Spillover), will identify emerging disease threats from animals to prevent, detect and respond before they become public health emergencies. The work also includes initial steps to recognize outbreaks and stop their spread early.

More than 70 percent of emerging infectious diseases originate from animals.

The cooperative agreement is designed for $100 million of activity divided across five years in 10 countries. U.S. and international partners will focus on work in the Cote d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Liberia, Uganda, Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Indonesia and Vietnam. UNMC's initial share of the award is $300,000 over five years for technical advice on outbreak management, but it may grow.