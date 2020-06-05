Tribute to a long-time LAA voluntaeer

When asked to share some memorable moments, Teets responded that she couldn’t pick out just one or two.

“I’ve spoken to so many seniors who live alone and have no close friends or family," she said. "All they have is their cat or dog, and they can't afford to feed them, pay for their licenses or get them vet care. It's been rewarding to be able to help.

"Also, there have been a number of homeless people who were still trying to take care of their pets even when they didn't have a home," Teets added. "In these circumstances, LAA was the only help available. Many would have lost their only companion and friends without LAA.”

Naturally then, especially if you love animals, volunteering with LAA is a worthwhile endeavor. Teets noted that it can be “difficult and maddening sometimes,” but she’s enjoyed it and made many friends throughout the years. In addition, she enjoys the fundraisers. For anyone who is considering being a volunteer, she recommends “being ready for anything!”