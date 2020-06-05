Tribute to a long-time LAA voluntaeer

Lincoln Animal Ambassadors wishes to pay tribute to Joyce Teets for her 10 years of volunteer service. It also would like to thank everyone who supported LAA on Give to Lincoln Day. Finally, it reminds Lancaster County residents to mark July 18 on their calendars for LAA’s annual Wine and Howl event (if COVID-19 allows).
Teets first got involved with LAA when some of her neighbors asked her for help with the community cats at Wyuka.
“We had to trap the cats and get them to The Cat House for Trap, Neuter and Return (TNR),” said Teets.” I don't think I understood what all that would entail, but I wound up with a young female cat with four kittens.”
Teets placed an ad in the newspaper for homes for the kittens, and received a response from Karl Skinner, who at the time served on the LAA board. “I accepted his offer and then, being an animal lover and close to retirement, I asked him if there were any volunteer jobs with LAA.”
Since that first contact with Skinner, Teets has taken on various tasks for LAA, including passing out flyers and helping with fundraisers. For the past 10 years, Teets’ main role has been as a telephone volunteer, responding to calls about LAA’s spay/neuter voucher program and LAA’s food bank.
“I liked this job because it did not require much physical strength or stamina, and I had some experience with phone work in the past," she said. "My first real job had been as a long-distance operator. Also, I liked to talk on the phone.”
When asked to share some memorable moments, Teets responded that she couldn’t pick out just one or two.
“I’ve spoken to so many seniors who live alone and have no close friends or family," she said. "All they have is their cat or dog, and they can't afford to feed them, pay for their licenses or get them vet care. It's been rewarding to be able to help.
"Also, there have been a number of homeless people who were still trying to take care of their pets even when they didn't have a home," Teets added. "In these circumstances, LAA was the only help available. Many would have lost their only companion and friends without LAA.”
Naturally then, especially if you love animals, volunteering with LAA is a worthwhile endeavor. Teets noted that it can be “difficult and maddening sometimes,” but she’s enjoyed it and made many friends throughout the years. In addition, she enjoys the fundraisers. For anyone who is considering being a volunteer, she recommends “being ready for anything!”
In addition to its tribute to Teets for her 10 years of service, LAA thanks those who so generously supported it on Give to Lincoln Day. The group will take home about $10,000, not including matching funds. This generous amount will go a long way toward allowing the group to continue operating its pet food bank and offering low-cost spay/neuter vouchers in the coming year.
Teets’ favorite fundraiser is Wine and Howl, which will be held this year from 2-8 p.m. on July 18 (if allowed). Teets described the annual event, which regularly occurs at Deer Springs Winery, as one that allows attendees to “spend the day in the country, bring your dog, win a raffle prize, listen to live music, taste some wine, have some good food and, most importantly, raise money for animals in need.” LAA hopes to see you there!
LAA is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization funded entirely by donations and fundraisers. It addresses the root causes of animal homelessness in Lancaster County by helping pets and their people through a voucher-based low cost spay/neuter program, a low-cost vaccination clinic, and a temporary assistance pet food bank.
