Training pigeons is a passion for Lincoln man

He said he also selected the specific birds because they're performing birds. Khalil said the Skycutters can fly high and hover for a while. Meanwhile, the Doneks, which are originally from Turkey, fly into the sky, then dive down in a spiral motion.

Khalil has about 80 Skycutters, Doneks and doves that he breeds, raises and trains. He built a shed next to his barbershop where he initially housed the birds, but he's looking for another location that's larger and more appropriate for his pigeons.

“I was flying (my) birds here. My whole neighborhood knows about it; they all love it,” Khalil said.

Like the reaction of his neighbors, Khalil said he often gets compliments whenever he takes his pigeons to train at Lincoln parks.

“Everyone that has seen my birds really love it, and that’s what makes me keep going,” he said.

Khalil said he's recently noticed an increased interest in his birds since the start of the pandemic. He said families with kids regularly watch him train birds and ask questions.

“A lot of elderly people come to watch, and they really, really love the birds,” Khalil said. “They tell me that since the coronavirus, 'This has been the happiest moment.' That makes my day.”