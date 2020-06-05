Tips for working at home with your pet

Having your fur-kid as a co-worker can be an added bonus when you’re working from home. Your pet can be very therapeutic - helping you to better cope with daily stressors. However, your pet + work doesn’t always equal harmony. Here are some tips from TripsWithPets.com on staying focused and productive while working alongside your new furry co-worker.
Plan for distractions
Since you’re working from home, your pet will likely think you’re all his. From engaging in play to pawing and whining, your pet will do his best to get your attention.
One way to temper his attempts to distract you is to tire him out before you start your workday. A long walk or run, an interactive game, or fetch in the backyard usually does the trick. Before you clock in, have some entertaining (non-squeaky) toys in your workspace to keep him occupied.
Another tip is to let him go outside to take a bathroom break whenever you get up to take yours, or vice versa. Also, if you can work with your pet on your lap, great! Otherwise, place your pet’s bed in the room so he can nap.
Stay on track with a daily routine
It’s important to stick with a consistent routine for your pet to be happy and for you to have the highest productivity level. Make sure you both wake up at the same time each morning, and start the day with the usual morning rituals. When it’s time for you to report in for work, be sure to be at your desk with your pet situated -- ready for the day ahead.
Maintain your willpower
Don’t look now, but here come those puppy dog eyes! If you’re not careful, you’ll be down on the floor in 2 seconds flat, snuggling up with your fur-kid. Although tempting, do your best to not succumb to giving those belly rubs. Save the extra love and affection, and perhaps a quick stroll or some playtime, for a designated time like your lunch break.
No time for chit-chat
Ways to cut down on your pet’s loud chatter include putting a halt to door knocking and the doorbell ringing. If you’re expecting packages, place a sign on the front door stating: “Please don’t knock or ring the doorbell - leave packages at the door.” Again, bring out the entertaining toys to keep your pet distracted, especially when you need quiet surroundings.
Enjoy your time working from home with your fur-kid, aka the best co-worker ever!
