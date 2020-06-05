Tips for working at home with your pet

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Having your fur-kid as a co-worker can be an added bonus when you’re working from home. Your pet can be very therapeutic - helping you to better cope with daily stressors. However, your pet + work doesn’t always equal harmony. Here are some tips from TripsWithPets.com on staying focused and productive while working alongside your new furry co-worker.

Plan for distractions

Since you’re working from home, your pet will likely think you’re all his. From engaging in play to pawing and whining, your pet will do his best to get your attention.

One way to temper his attempts to distract you is to tire him out before you start your workday. A long walk or run, an interactive game, or fetch in the backyard usually does the trick. Before you clock in, have some entertaining (non-squeaky) toys in your workspace to keep him occupied.

Another tip is to let him go outside to take a bathroom break whenever you get up to take yours, or vice versa. Also, if you can work with your pet on your lap, great! Otherwise, place your pet’s bed in the room so he can nap.

Stay on track with a daily routine